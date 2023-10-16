Sports: Sturgeon Robbed by Bandits

Above: Sturgeon wore pink socks as part of their October initiative to raise awareness and funds for women’s cancers. Funds raised are directed to the Canadian Cancer Society. – submitted photo

submitted by Chad Hill. Sturgeon Composite High School Social Studies Teacher – Head Football Coach

It was a frustrating and difficult evening of football for the Sturgeon Spirits as they travelled to Beaumont to take on the Bandits. Sturgeon would prove to be their own worst enemy as they went down 24-15 to the hometown team last Thursday, October 12th.

The Spirits had 5 first half turn overs and key first down runs called back on holding penalties which resulted in going into the locker room, down 7-0 at halftime. Sturgeon stormed out of the dressing room and scored on the first offensive possession of the half with a designed Quarterback run in which Dustin Campbell rumbled and stumbled 65 yards for the major score. Gavin Evans converted the extra point.

Sturgeon quickly fell behind as outstanding receiver, Hudson Mitchell of the Bandits started to take over the game with highlight reel runs after the catch. His score and the two point conversion put the Beaumont up 15-7. Not to be deterred, the Spirits battled back with a strong running game, led by Campbell and running back, James Morrison. Campbell would score his second rushing touchdown of the quarter and then run in a two point conversion to tie the game at 15-15.

From that point onward, the Spirits proved to be their own worst enemy as several key plays saw penalty flags on the field; nearly all of which were thrown for Sturgeon infractions. A fourth quarter fumble also proved to be costly as the Spirits were marching the ball in Bandit territory. Hudson Mitchell also converted two runs for first downs on fake punts which ultimately led to his second major score of the game and a 21-15 lead. Beaumont would kick a late field goal to win the game 24-15.

The Bandits now sit with a 2-4 record and have been eliminated from Metro Edmonton Athletic Association Division 2 (Miles) playoff contention.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing performance, the Spirits (4-2) will host the Bellerose Bulldogs (5-1) in the final week of regular season. Sturgeon will be celebrating Senior Night for their thirteen graduating players. The week 7 battle will be about pride more than divisional standings as both teams (as well as St. Francis Xavier Rams and Arch Bishop Jordan Scots) have clinched playoff positions in the Miles Division.

From 2005 to 2017, Sturgeon students played for the Bellerose Bulldogs, before they formed their own program in 2018. The game is likely to see the stands full at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert. Kick-off is Friday, October 2oth at 5 p.m.