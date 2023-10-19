Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots our and your lenses captured this past week.

The Rotary LAV III monument is silhouetted against the setting sun at the Morinville Leisure Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Adam Piche captured this great shot after the rain.

JoAnne Maurier sent us this photo of the sun setting last Wednesday night.

JoAnne Maurier also sent us this great shot of a rainbow.

Mayor Simon Boersma (center) talks to two residents at the Budget 2024 Open House held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 10. – Submitted Photo

The Morinville Fire Department’s open house, held on Saturday, October 14, was a great success, drawing a good crowd despite the chilly weather. This annual event held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, aimed to engage the community and educate residents about fire safety. Part of the day’s activities involved Morinville Fire Department members demonstrating vehicle extraction tools. – Lucie Roy Photos

From left: MCHS Drama teacher and Matilda Director Vanessa King works with student actors Lauren Andrews, Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey, and Avery Pelletier. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Community Library’s Fall Programs are now in full swing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Big Dipper constellation can be seen in the sky to the north in this long exposure shot. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A northern flicker looks for a bite to eat at the edge of a shed roof. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Red squirrel on a fence line. – Stephen Dafoe Photo