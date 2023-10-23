Morinville Jets Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games

Above: Morinville Jets forward Braydin Maio had firm control of the puck during Sunday’s home game against the Strathcona Bruins. The Jets secured an 8-4 win to extend their winning streak to eight straight games. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets are soaring high in their season, adding another two impressive victories to their record this past week. The junior hockey team is currently on an eight-game winning streak, leaving fans anticipating what’s to come.

On Wednesday, October 18th, the Jets dominated the North Edmonton Red Wings with a final score of 6-1.

The Jets outshot the Red Wings 37-25, displaying their prowess both in offensive and defensive plays. The game’s scoring summary included a power-play goal from the Red Wings’ Jake Oviatt, assisted by Riley Birmingham and Tyler Michalchuk, in the first period. However, the Jets quickly responded with goals from Ethan Dechamplain and Cody Laliberte, leaving the score at 2-1 in their favour.

The Jets continued their strong performance in the second period with two more goals, extending their lead to 4-1. The third period saw three more goals from the Jets, sealing their victory at 6-1. Goals in the final frame were contributed by Declan Dika, Owen Jespersen, Dominique Cyr, and Jacob Klassen.

Their impressive win on Wednesday set the stage for Sunday night’s showdown against the Strathcona Bruins, where the Jets triumphed with an 8-4 victory. Despite being outshot by the Bruins 40-38, the Jets demonstrated resilience and adaptability in their gameplay.

In the first period, the Bruins scored two power-play goals thanks to Jake Ball, Logan Dawe, Zach Hawken, and Kade Smith. However, the Jets quickly found their groove, responding with goals from Graeme Hampton, Cody Laliberte, and Ryan Conquergood, securing a 3-2 lead.

The second period continued to be action-packed, with each team exchanging goals. The Jets capitalized on power-play opportunities with goals from Graeme Hampton. Cody Laliberte scored an unassisted goal, further solidifying the Jets’ lead.

The third period proved to be a grand finale for the Jets, with goals from Ethan Dechamplain, Jamie Visser, and Dominique Cyr, showcasing their depth and ability to seize opportunities when they arise. The final score was 8-4 in favour of the Morinville Jets.

The Morinville Jets’ season record now stands at an impressive 9-2-0.

Looking ahead, the Jets are gearing up for a challenging match as they face the undefeated St. Albert Merchants, who hold a perfect 12-0-0 record, on the road this Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. There is no home-ice game this week, but local supporters can mark their calendars for November 5, when the Jets return to the Morinville AAA arena to face the Sherwood Park Knights.

Below are some shots from Sunday’s home game.