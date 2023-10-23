Tough Start for Morinville Kings as They Search for First Win

Above: Morinville King rookie Zachary Giacobbo battles to control the puck from Bonnyville Pontiac rookie Cameron Zelisko during a home game on Sunday, Oct. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Senior AA Kings Struggle in Early Season Games

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Senior AA Kings are four games into their 16-game season, and so far, it has been a challenging start. With a record of 0-4-0, the Kings are determined to turn their season around after a series of difficult matchups.

The Kings began the season with high hopes but faced formidable opponents in their first two outings this month. In their first game, they clashed with the Westlock Warriors and suffered a decisive 10-0 defeat. The next game saw them face off against the same Warriors, and while they managed to put up a better fight, the Kings still fell short with a score of 8-2.

Looking to rebound from these early setbacks, the Kings had back-to-back games over the weekend. On Saturday, they hit the road to take on the Camrose Bruins, who have a record of 1-2-0. Unfortunately for the Kings, they couldn’t secure their first win, as the game ended with a 10-5 loss.

Sunday’s home-ice contest against the Bonnyville Pontiacs improved as the Kings engaged in their closest game of the season.

The Kings saw themselves trailing 3-0 after one and 4-0 before pocketing their first goal six minutes into the middle frame. That goal would be followed by two more to narrow the gap to 4-3. By the end of the period, the Pontiacs and Kings were tied 5-5. However, they still couldn’t clinch a victory, as Bonneyville sunk another pair in the final period to take the game 7-5.

The Morinville Kings have one more opportunity to secure a win in October, with a home game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, against the 2-1-0 Lacombe Generals at 8 p.m. Fans and players alike will be eager to see if the Kings can break their losing streak and celebrate their first victory of the season.

November promises a lighter schedule for the Kings, with only two games on the horizon. On Saturday, Nov. 4, they will face the 1-2-0 Devon Barons in a home game, providing another opportunity to turn the season around. Later in the month, on Nov. 25, the Kings will hit the road to challenge the 2-1-0 Red Deer Rustlers, aiming to gain momentum as the season progresses.

With 12 games left in the season, the Kings have ample opportunities to make a comeback and redefine their season’s trajectory.

Below are some shots from Sunday’s home-ice game.