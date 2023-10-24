Food: Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls

Do you often find yourself with leftover whole wheat hot dog buns? Don’t toss them away! Instead, transform those buns into a mouthwatering, savory delight that’s sure to impress your taste buds. These Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls are not only a creative way to use up leftovers but are also incredibly delicious. The combination of mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese makes these rolls irresistibly cheesy, and without a drop of tomato sauce, they’re perfect for those who prefer their savory dishes without the typical tomato tang.
Ingredients:
- 4 leftover whole wheat hot dog buns
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmigiana cheese
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice preference)
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Prepare the Buns: Slice the leftover whole wheat hot dog buns horizontally to create a top and bottom half. Lay them flat on a clean surface and use a rolling pin to flatten them out gently. This will make them easier to roll.
- Prepare the Filling: In a mixing bowl, combine the shredded mozzarella cheese, grated Parmigiana cheese, minced garlic, dried oregano, dried basil, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Mix everything together until it forms a well-distributed, cheesy mixture.
- Roll the Buns: Take each flattened bun half and spread a generous amount of the cheesy mixture on it, leaving a small border around the edges. Carefully roll up each bun half, enclosing the filling within. Place the rolled buns on the prepared baking sheet, seam side down.
- Brush with Garlic Butter: In a small saucepan, melt the unsalted butter over low heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat and brush the garlic butter over the tops of the stuffed buns.
- Bake: Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown and the cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Serve: Remove the cheesy stuffed bun rolls from the oven, and let them cool for a couple of minutes. If desired, garnish with fresh parsley for a pop of colour and flavour.
These Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls are a delightful appetizer, snack, or even a quick dinner option. The blend of mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese creates a cheesy sensation that’s hard to resist. The herbs and spices add a burst of flavour, and the garlic-infused butter gives these rolls a rich, aromatic touch.
Enjoy this unique twist on leftover hot dog buns, and savour the savory goodness without a hint of tomato sauce! These rolls are perfect for parties, game days, or whenever you want a delightful treat.
Be the first to comment