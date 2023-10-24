Food: Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls

Do you often find yourself with leftover whole wheat hot dog buns? Don’t toss them away! Instead, transform those buns into a mouthwatering, savory delight that’s sure to impress your taste buds. These Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls are not only a creative way to use up leftovers but are also incredibly delicious. The combination of mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese makes these rolls irresistibly cheesy, and without a drop of tomato sauce, they’re perfect for those who prefer their savory dishes without the typical tomato tang.

Ingredients:

4 leftover whole wheat hot dog buns

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmigiana cheese

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice preference)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the Buns: Slice the leftover whole wheat hot dog buns horizontally to create a top and bottom half. Lay them flat on a clean surface and use a rolling pin to flatten them out gently. This will make them easier to roll. Prepare the Filling: In a mixing bowl, combine the shredded mozzarella cheese, grated Parmigiana cheese, minced garlic, dried oregano, dried basil, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Mix everything together until it forms a well-distributed, cheesy mixture. Roll the Buns: Take each flattened bun half and spread a generous amount of the cheesy mixture on it, leaving a small border around the edges. Carefully roll up each bun half, enclosing the filling within. Place the rolled buns on the prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with Garlic Butter: In a small saucepan, melt the unsalted butter over low heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat and brush the garlic butter over the tops of the stuffed buns. Bake: Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown and the cheese is melted and bubbling. Serve: Remove the cheesy stuffed bun rolls from the oven, and let them cool for a couple of minutes. If desired, garnish with fresh parsley for a pop of colour and flavour.

These Savory Cheesy Stuffed Whole Wheat Hot Dog Bun Rolls are a delightful appetizer, snack, or even a quick dinner option. The blend of mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese creates a cheesy sensation that’s hard to resist. The herbs and spices add a burst of flavour, and the garlic-infused butter gives these rolls a rich, aromatic touch.

Enjoy this unique twist on leftover hot dog buns, and savour the savory goodness without a hint of tomato sauce! These rolls are perfect for parties, game days, or whenever you want a delightful treat.