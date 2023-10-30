Chamber picks its award winners for this year

Above: Rick and Tammy Tipple or R.T. Septic and Water Systems Inc. were the winners of the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Legacy Award on Saturday, Oct. 28. – Submitted Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The annual Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Gala took place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with an Around the World theme and the largest roster of nominees in recent history. The Chamber received over 400 individual nominations for 53 businesses in eight categories this time, plus Youth Entrepreneur and business integrity nominees. But not all of the nominees could walk away with the award.

The Ag Business/Farm Family category nominees include Deb’s Greenhouse, Bokey Blooms Farms, Rosy Farms, Chuck’s Berry Farm, and Birchwood Meadows. Deb’s Greenhouse was chosen as this year’s winner.

R.T. Septic and Water Systems was the Business Legacy category winner. Other nominees included Black Bar Crossfit, Rene’s Vacuum, Flynn Bros., and The Flower Stop & Gift Shop.

The New Business Category drew seven nominees: The Niche Hair Studio, Fusion World Rentals, Bon Accord Liquor Store, Free Spirit Ranch, Optimal Yoga & Wellness, Movement Dance Studio, and Hair & Holistics. Niche Hair Studio was this year’s winner.

Home-based business nominees include Skinsational, Nancy Johnson Fitness, Crazy Diamond Crystals, A Worthy Cookie, Dark Sky Distillery, J’Lynn Esthetics, and Christy Chubaty, Chartered Professional Accountant. Skinsational took home this year’s award.

All Mixed Up won the Small Business category award, drawing the largest number of nominees at 14. Other nominees this year included Sturgeon Brewing Company, The Ice Hut, Smokehouse Grills & Purolator, Grass Theory, JLS Decals & Signs, Panchita’s Taqueria, Morinville Pizza, Au Chocolat, Legendary Liquor, Black Bar Crossfit, Odin Renovations Inc., Madaflo Craftsman, and Rentz & Rover Pet Services.

Medium business nominees include Coach’s Corner Sports Bar & Grill, Celebrations Flare Catering, Ok Tire Morinville, Bistro Di Madre Piccola, Drayden Insurance Ltd., and Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic. OK Tire took home the award.

The Large Business category drew three nominations: Sturgeon Cleaning Service, Morinville Shell, and Atlas Premium Home Development with Sturgeon Cleaning Services winning this year.

Community Spirit is open to businesses and non-profit organizations that enhance the community. Midstream Support Society, who have operated in Morinville for years, won this year. Other nominees included Fusion Thrift Shoppe, Morinville Adopt-A-Family, and Second Chance Animal Rescue Society.

Young entrepreneurs were also recognized at the gala with Emily’s Petdana’s, Willow Ralph – Panchita’s Taqueria and Movement Dance Studio instructors Elizabeth Nelson, Brooklynn Payne, Kenzie MacRae, Jade Van Lersberghe, Haley Oullette and Grace Dundass, each nominated for the award. Willow Ralph of Panchita’s Taqueria was this year’s winner.

The Chamber also has its own Integrity Award, which is selected and voted on by the Chamber. Hunters Print & Copy was chosen as the Integrity Award winner this year.

The Chamber chose to hold the annual event on a Saturday this year, rather than the usual Thursday, to allow more time for networking after the dinner, entertainment and awards.