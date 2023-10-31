Dairy Queen Locations in Northern Alberta Raise $10 Million for Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Dairy Queen (DQ) Canada announced the successful culmination of efforts from their locations across northern Alberta, resulting in $10 million raised for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. These funds, which provide care to sick and injured children and their families, are channelled through the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network.

In a statement, Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, expressed his gratitude and admiration for this monumental achievement, saying, “This is a huge milestone for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. We want to thank the franchisees and team members at DQ locations across northern Alberta for raising $10 million for the children who need and have needed support from the Hospital,” Starkman said. “DQ Canada’s ongoing efforts and determination help make positive impacts on families across Western Canada who receive support from the Stollery Children’s Hospital; I’m proud of all they’ve accomplished and look forward to seeing the great work they continue to do in the future.”

The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation responds to as many as 324,425 patient visits annually and serves the largest geographic area of any children’s hospital in North America. The $10 million raised through northern Alberta DQ initiatives will support urgent needs at the Hospital, including specialized equipment, programs, training, and research that benefit children from communities across Alberta and beyond.

DQ’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network began in 1984 and has seen independently owned and operated DQ Canada restaurants raise more than $50 million for local hospitals. Money raised by these restaurants remains within their local communities, providing essential support to children and their families receiving life-changing care.