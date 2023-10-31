Morinville making some changes to its waste management services

by Colin Smith

A new solid waste collection contract for Morinville will provide residents with a large item pick-up, as well as maintain existing services.

Updates to include the new large item pickup service, along with other changes, are part of the new Waste Management Bylaw that was given first reading by Town Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The bylaw governs solid waste collection, including garbage, compost and recycling, and outlines town services and resident responsibilities.

The new collection contract was recently awarded to GFL Environmental Inc. following a negotiation process that began in July, and comes into force on January 1, 2024.

According to provisions of the proposed bylaw, during collections scheduled by the town, residential households will be able to dispose of two large items.

The items must weigh less than 200 lbs. and measure less than six feet by three feet.

They will need to be clearly marked for pickup and put out near the customary cart pickup locations.

Large items that can be disposed of include appliances, electronics, furniture, sinks and toilets, lawnmowers and snow blowers, and mattresses and box springs.

Not acceptable are fridges and freezers, car parts, concrete, household hazardous waste and extra garbage.

Other changes in the bylaw include extending the timeframes in which the waste containers may be placed and left out on the curb.

Carts can set out at the collection point at 4 p.m. on the night before the collection day and no later than 7 a.m. on the day itself.

Also included are specific requirements for the proper placement and storage of carts.

The bylaw clarifies the rules around passes for Roseridge Landfill, which are available to everyone with a utility account that is active and in good standing.

Every person with a pass may dispose of an annual limit of 2,500 kg of extra solid waste at the landfill, with the amount taken charged for through the utility bill, and excess charged at commercial rates. A minimum weight charge applies towards the 2,500 kg total.

Compliance provisions in the bylaw state that waste collection rates apply “even if no waste is set out for collection, the home is vacant, collection services were not received due to non-compliance, collection services have been suspended due to non-compliance with this bylaw.”

In response to a question from Mayor Simon Boersma about providing information to town residents about waste collection services, Infrastructure Services Manager Jordan Betteridge said the contractor provides a “phenomenal” Waste Wizard app for the town website.

It will also be doing a waste audit to determine how the collection system is working.

Passage of first reading on Tuesday will be followed by the bylaw coming back for second and third reading at a future council meeting.