Meeting Real-Life Heroes – Morinville’s Living History Day

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Leisure Centre hosted the Military History Living Library on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Living Library concept, a form of living history, allowed attendees to check out living books – real people with stories to share. These individuals have served in various capacities, from armed conflicts and peacekeeping missions to disaster assistance and the sometimes overlooked stories from the home front.

More than 150 youths visited the 16 tables and collected stamps for their special passports.

Tables included the CanPraxis, Quilts of Valour, Morinville Legion, PPCLI Museum, VETS Canada, Lord Strathcona’s Horse(Royal Canadian) Museum, Edmonton Veterans Association Food Bank, Honour the Fallen- MCpl Byron Greff, Celebrating Military Families, PSP, WO Ret. Mills, John McDougall, Joseph Bremmer, WO Coupal, MFRC and Cpl Whittman.

During Friday’s event, Quilts of Valour-Canada Alberta Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole presented Jayson Wood with a Quilt of Valour.

Two editions of the Living History were held on Friday: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., dedicated to school participation, and the second, open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lindsay Greff – Lucie Roy Photo

Jayson Wood was presented with the Quilt of Honour by Quilts of Valour Canada Alberta provincial coordinator Diana Cole. – Lucie Roy Photo

Kim Mills – Lucie Roy Photo

Jayson Wood and family. – Lucie Roy Photo

The special quilt that was made. – Lucie Roy Photo

