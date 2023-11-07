Fire Department drives three local children to school

-submitted photos

The Morinville Fire Department’s open house was held on Saturday, October 14, at the end of Fire Prevention Week, but the spin-off from that event took place last week as three lucky Morinville students got to ride to school in style in Engine 1.

Students submitted Fire Prevention Week colouring pages and Morinville Fire Department members picked three winners from the many entries received.

For three days last week, one student got a lift daily, starting with Morinville Public School student Quinn Foy. on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Isabelle Boddez got a lift to École Notre Dame Elementary School, and on Friday, Nov. 3, Emme Hills caught a unique lift to St. Kateri.

Wednesday Ride winner: Quinn Foy – Morinville Public School – submitted photo

Thursday Ride winner: Isabelle Boddez – Notre Dame – submitted photo

Friday Ride winner: Emme Hills – St. Kateri – submitted photo

Selecting the recipients – submitted photo