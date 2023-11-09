Morinville Jets break four-game losing streak

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets broke free from their recent slump with a thrilling midweek game against the Edmonton Mustangs, securing a 6-4 victory that marked the end of a four-game losing streak.

The Jets faced the Edmonton Mustangs on the road on Wednesday night, and despite outshooting the Jets 51-45, the Jets displayed resilience and skill, turning the tide in their favour. with a 6-4 win.

The scoring action kicked off in the 1st period, with Cody Laliberte and Ethan Dechamplain notching a goal for the Jets. However, the Mustangs quickly responded with goals from Mohammed Haymour and Eiden Andison, as well as another from Andison with assists from Owen Goertzen and Haymour to end the frame 2-1 for the Mustangs.

As the game progressed into the 2nd period, the Mustangs maintained their offensive prowess with a goal from Owen Goertzen, assisted by Andison and Haymour. The Jets, determined to secure a turnaround, entered the 3rd period with a renewed focus.

The Jets’ comeback was led by Cade Van Brabant, who, with assists from Dechamplain and Laliberte, scored a power-play goal at 14:28. Jacob Klassen, Graeme Hampton, and Jamie Visser contributed to the Jets’ surge with goals at 12:39, 8:33, and 3:22, respectively. Ethan Dechamplain and Jacob Klassen sealed the victory with goals at 3:22 and 1:45, with Van Brabant assisting on the latter.

Despite the Mustangs’ last-ditch effort with a power-play goal from Tristan Thompson in the final seconds, assisted by Albert Kim and Eiden Andison, the Jets held their ground and emerged victorious.

The Jets’ penalty minutes amounted to 18, compared to the Mustangs’ 8. With this win, the Morinville Jets now boast a 10-6-0 record, securing fourth place in the CJHL West Division.

The Morinville Jets’ play the Edmonton Royals at the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m.