Jets soar to victory in dominant performance against Edmonton Royals

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In a display of offensive prowess, the Morinville Junior B Jets secured their second consecutive win of the week on home ice this Sunday, November 12, overwhelming the struggling Edmonton Royals with a resounding 15-4 victory. The Jets dominated the ice throughout the game, outshooting the Royals by an impressive margin of 66-17.

The Jets’ victory solidifies their position in the West Division, currently holding a record of 11-6-0. With this triumph, they find themselves in third place, just two points behind the second-place North Edmonton Red Wings. However, they face a considerable gap of 12 points to catch up with the formidable St. Albert Merchants, who maintain a perfect record of 17-0-0.

Scoring Frenzy: Jets Light Up the Scoreboard

The scoring deluge began in the 1st period when Jamie Visser, Graeme Hampton, and Cade Van Brabant combined forces to put the Jets on the board at 19:22. The onslaught continued with goals from Graeme Hampton, Cody Laliberte, and others in a period dominated by the home team.

The 2nd period showcased the Jets’ offensive prowess once again, with players like Ethan Dechamplain, Kaden Kinjerski, and Dominique Cyr finding the back of the net. The Royals managed to break the Jets’ scoring streak with a goal from Ethan Bischof, but the Jets swiftly retaliated with additional goals from Cody Laliberte, Jacob Klassen, and Kayden Rentz.

The 3rd period saw a continuation of the Jets’ offensive clinic, with Kayden Rentz securing a hat-trick and other players like Ryan Rivard and Josh Konanz adding to the scoreboard. Although the Royals managed to score a few goals in the final frame, it was not enough to overcome the Jets’ commanding lead.

Looking Ahead: Challenging Matchups Await

The Jets now face a challenging week with two upcoming games. On Friday, November 17, they will go head-to-head against the league-leading St. Albert Merchants at 7:30 p.m. in Rivière Qui Barre. Following this matchup, they hit the road on Sunday to take on the Beverly Warriors.

As the month draws to a close, the Jets will return to the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, November 26, at 4:15 p.m. for a showdown against the Edmonton Mustangs.