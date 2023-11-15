Food: Delectable Tortilla Pie with Leftover Pork Loin

When it comes to transforming leftovers into a scrumptious meal, creativity knows no bounds. If you find yourself with some leftover pork loin and a handful of tortillas, it’s time to embark on a culinary adventure. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of creating a mouthwatering Tortilla Pie using a springform pan, perfect for an easy, budget-friendly dinner. This dish combines layers of tortillas, tender pork, and savory seasonings for a delightful meal that will have your taste buds dancing.

Ingredients:

For the Filling:

2 cups shredded leftover pork loin

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

For the Assembly:

6 tortillas (flour or corn)

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup salsa

Instructions:

Prep the Springform Pan: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease the inside of a 9-inch springform pan. This will make it easier to remove the tortilla pie later. Prepare the Filling: In a large skillet, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until they become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add the diced red bell pepper and sauté for another 2 minutes. Season and Combine: Stir in the shredded pork loin, black beans, and corn. Season the mixture with ground cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook for another 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld. Layer the Tortillas: Place one tortilla at the bottom of the springform pan. It’s okay if it doesn’t cover the entire bottom. You can tear pieces of another tortilla to fill in gaps. This will be your first layer. Fill and Repeat: Add a portion of the pork and vegetable mixture to cover the tortilla. Sprinkle some cheese on top. Repeat these layers, alternating between tortillas, filling, and cheese until you’ve used up all your ingredients. Aim for at least two or three layers. Finish with Tortilla and Cheese: For the final layer, place a tortilla on top and sprinkle it generously with cheese. Press everything down gently to compact the layers. Bake and Set: Bake the tortilla pie in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown. Serve: Once it’s out of the oven, allow the tortilla pie to cool for a few minutes. Then, carefully remove the sides of the springform pan. Garnish with chopped cilantro, and serve slices of your savory pie with sour cream and salsa.

This Tortilla Pie with leftover pork loin is a fantastic way to breathe new life into your culinary creations. With layers of tender pork, zesty seasonings, and a crispy tortilla crust, it’s a meal that’s as pleasing to the palate as it is easy to prepare. Whether you’re serving it for a weeknight dinner or impressing guests at your next gathering, this dish is sure to be a hit. Enjoy your creative and budget-friendly culinary adventure.