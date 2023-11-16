Sturgeon Fillies Hosting Inaugural Female Hockey Tournament This Weekend

Above: The U15 Fillies played their home opener earlier this year. The Fillies have U11, U13, U15 and U18 Divisions this year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Sturgeon Fillies will host their first-ever female tournament this weekend at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena and the Legal Arena on Friday and Saturday, with the gold medal game in Morinville and the bronze game in Legal on Sunday morning.

Jodi Currie, a parent on the tournament committee, told MorinvilleNews.com that the tournament will consist of eight teams, including the Fillies U18 and U15 and a showcase with the U11 and U13 divisions. Teams are coming from as far away as Calgary to compete.

“The season started with so much positivity and excitement as we welcomed three more teams to the Fillies,” Currie said. “This tournament will showcase our new levels, U13 and U11, as well as a division for our U18s. Local support has been amazing with sponsorship and prizes.

We are excited for the communities to join us.”

Currie and those involved are hoping area residents will come out to cheer on female hockey in Sturgeon County and support girls in the sport development program.

In addition to the tournament, there will be an online 50/50 draw and raffle tables, monies that help to develop the program further.

“Females in sports have a high percentage of dropouts in the teen years. We are proud to offer this program to these athletes and allow them an opportunity to develop, which the funds raised at our tournament will go towards,” Currie said.

The tournament opens in Morinville on Friday night with a 6 p.m. game between the U18 Fillies and the Fort Saskatchewan Fury, and a 6:15 p.m. game between the U15 Fillies and the Fury in Legal.

The Gold U15 game is at 9:45 a.m. in Morinville on Sunday, followed by the U18 gold game at noon. The U15 bronze game is on Sunday in Legal at 11:15 a.m., followed by the U18 bronze game at 1:30 p.m.

Below is the tournament schedule