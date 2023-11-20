Morinville Jets Dominate Weekend with Back-to-Back Wins

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jr. B Jets soared to victory over the weekend, claiming triumph in both of their highly anticipated matchups. On Friday, Nov. 17, they faced off against the undefeated St. Albert Merchants, securing an impressive 8-2 victory. They hit the road on Sunday to clash with the Beverly Warriors, emerging triumphant with a final score of 5-2.

In the Nov. 17 showdown, the Jets exhibited a dominant performance, dismantling the Merchants with a combination of skillful plays and relentless determination. Cody Laliberte, Ethan Dechamplain, and Graeme Hampton led the scoring charge, contributing to the victory.

The scoring frenzy began in the 1st period, with Laliberte responding to an early Merchants goal. The Jets continued their onslaught through the 2nd and 3rd periods, with Dechamplain and Hampton showcasing their offensive prowess.

Fast forward to Nov. 19, and the Jets continued their winning streak against the Beverly Warriors. Laliberte once again demonstrated his scoring prowess, supported by key players like Dechamplain, Hampton, and others. The Jets showcased a well-rounded performance, securing goals in each period and maintaining control of the game.

With these victories, the Morinville Jets have solidified their position in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division, currently standing at an impressive 13-6-0. They sit in third place, just two points away from the second-place North Edmonton Red Wings and eight points behind the league-leading Merchants.

Looking ahead, the Jets have a lone game this week, a home-ice faceoff against the Edmonton Mustangs. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action at the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m.