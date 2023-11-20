Sturgeon Fillies’ Inaugural Tournament Scores Big Success

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Fillies proudly hosted their first-ever female hockey tournament from November 17 to 19, spreading the thrill of the game across Morinville and Legal. The event featured fierce competition and showcased the remarkable skills of young female athletes.

In Morinville, the opening game on Friday, November 17, saw a faceoff between the U18 Fillies and the Fort Saskatchewan Fury, setting the tone for an action-packed weekend. The U18 Lakeland Jaguars emerged triumphant in their division, securing the gold medal. The U18 Olds Grizzlys claimed silver, while the Fort Fury proudly took home the bronze.

In the U15 Division, it was the U15 West Central Wildcats who clinched the gold medal, demonstrating their prowess on the ice. The U15 Fillies exhibited stellar performance, earning them the silver medal, while the U15 Fort Sask Fury battled their way to a well-deserved bronze.

The tournament, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena and the Legal Arena, featured eight teams, including the Fillies U18 and U15, along with a showcase of the U11 and U13 divisions. Teams from as far as Calgary participated, adding a competitive edge to the event.

Prior to the weekend tournament, Jodi Currie, a parent on the tournament committee, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming local support, with sponsors and prizes contributing to the success of the tournament. She emphasized the significance of such events in fostering the development of female athletes and combating the dropout trend often observed in teenage years.

The tournament not only celebrated the spirit of female hockey in Sturgeon County but also raised funds through an online 50/50 draw and raffle tables. These funds will be instrumental in furthering the development of the sports program, providing young athletes with valuable opportunities for growth and success. The inaugural tournament undoubtedly left a lasting impression, marking the beginning of a new era for female hockey in the Sturgeon region.