Food: Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Celery and Cheese

A Burst of Flavor in Every Bite

When it comes to elevating the humble tomato, there’s nothing quite like the magic that happens when you bake it to perfection and stuff it with a delightful mixture of celery, breadcrumbs, and melted cheese. This Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Celery and Cheese recipe is a culinary masterpiece that combines simplicity with sophistication.

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

1 cup diced celery

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Cut the tops off the tomatoes and carefully scoop out the seeds and pulp, leaving a hollow shell. Sprinkle the insides with a pinch of salt. In a bowl, combine diced celery, minced garlic, breadcrumbs, shredded mozzarella cheese, and olive oil. Mix well until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Spoon the stuffing mixture into the hollowed-out tomatoes, pressing it down gently. Place the stuffed tomatoes in a baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the tomatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.

These Baked Stuffed Tomatoes are not just a feast for the taste buds but also a visual delight. The sweetness of the tomatoes, the crunchiness of celery, and the gooeyness of melted cheese come together to create a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving more.

Whether you’re looking for a side dish to accompany a hearty meal or a standalone star at your next dinner party, these Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Celery and Cheese are sure to impress. Simple to make yet undeniably elegant, this dish is a celebration of fresh ingredients and the joy of home-cooked goodness.