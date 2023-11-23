Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

MCHS AWARDS

Greater St Albert Catholic Schools Board greetings were provided by Trustee Lydia Yeomans. – Lucie Roy Photo

Principal Damon Clayton presented Sophie Allard with the HOWLS Award. This student shows honour, ownership, welcoming, leadership in all they do at the school. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Schulich Leader Scholarship was presented to Shayla Herceg. – Lucie Roy Photo

Skills 2023 Provincial Skills Canada banners presented by teacher Kyle Coxen to Danai Roddis and Abbey Winsor. Unable to attend to receive his banner was a silver medal in IT Software Application level 2 Owen Deveau. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lions Club of Morinville member Phil Morrow presented the Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award to Sarah Alley-Buchner. – Lucie Roy Photo

Doug Crush presented the Graham Crush Memorial Award Junior Level to Austin Halliday and the Senior Level to Mia Sullivan. – Lucie Roy Photo

AROUND TOWN

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) is bringing Roald Dahl’s Matilda to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre for three nights on Dec. 6 to 8. Some of the production’s cast were at the Morinville Farmer’s Market Christmas Market and Craft Sale on Sunday, Nov. 19, talking about the show and selling tickets. There are three markets left on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

SANTA AUCTION

The Midstream Support Society held its annual Santa Store Auction at the Free Spirit Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 17. This year’s event included a buffet dinner with the auction, raffle and 50/50 draw. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The dinner and auction raised $20,561 to support local families this Christmas season. Combined with $5780 in additional donations gave a grand total of $26 341 raised. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jupiter can be seen above the star on the entrance to the Free Spirit Ranch, north of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

ADOPT-A-FAMILY EVENT

The Coach’s Corner Silent Auction and Pub night in support of Morinville Adopt A Family was a huge success, raising a grand total of $13,076.00! Morinville Fish & Game started our evening off with a bang by donation matching our first $1500 raised. The winners of our raffle were Tammy Tipple – $500 liquor basket, and Kal MacDonald – HP Chromebook (which he re-donated to the auction and raised an additional $350). Ken Johnson won $365 in the 50/50 draw. – Submitted Photos

FILLIES TOURNAMENT

The Sturgeon Fillies hosted their first tournament from Nov. 17 to 19 in Morinville and Legal. The opening game on Friday, Nov. 17 was between the U18 Fillies and the Fort Saskatchewan Fury. The U18 Lakeland Jaguars took gold in that Division, with the U18 Olds Grizzlys taking Silver and the Fort Fury taking Bronze. In the U15 Division, the U15 West Central Wildcats took Gold, the U15 Fillies Silver, and Bronze went to the U15 Fort Sask Fury. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The moon on Sunday, Nov. 19, was at 41.5% illumination. The next full moon, the Beaver Moon, is on Monday, Nov. 27 at 2:19 a.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Monday, Nov. 20, the moon was 62% illuminated. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Lion President Fred Malott (R) presenting SU501 Mustang Deklan Belanger and his father Matt with a $500 donation for their help with the highway cleanup

The Legal Lions Club, along with members of the SU501 Sturgeon Mustangs Hockey Team, recently conducted a cleanup along No 2 highway south of the Legal Corner. The Lions Club has a contract with the Gov of AB Transportation to clean the highway annually as part of the Adopt A Highway Program. This year, because of a lack of volunteers, the club asked for help from the community. The Mustang hockey team generously donated a couple of hours to help with the cleanup efforts and it was greatly appreciated by the Lions members. A donation was made to the hockey team that will go towards ice costs associated with hockey development programs and rental of ice for their practices. Lion President Fred Malott thanked the Mustangs and their parents for coming out to show support for other organizations and showing their commitment to the community. Some of the players were amazed at the type of garbage that ends up on the side of the road. A great day was had by all. – submitted photo

SU501 Hockey Team, parents and Legal Lions Club members pose for a photo prior to cleanup along highway. – submitted photo