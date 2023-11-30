Editorial: MCHS Presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda – A Noteworthy School Production

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) is gearing up for its upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, scheduled for three nights at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from December 6 to 8. This event promises to be a distinct departure from typical school productions, showcasing the school’s long-standing commitment to delivering quality shows.

MCHS has previously staged Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach, earning recognition for their efforts. Directed by MCHS teacher Vanessa King, this year’s play, Matilda, returns to the school’s tradition of family-friendly shows with a touch of Roald Dahl’s quirkiness and darkness.

The storyline follows Matilda Wormwood, a bright young girl with telekinetic powers, as she confronts challenges at home and at school. The 35-student cast, spanning Grades 7 to 12, has been diligently preparing for their roles, with music director and vocal coach Riley Quinn overseeing their progress.

King expresses confidence in the cast’s ability to bring a whimsical yet intellectually charged show to life. The set design, which focuses on the theme of books integral to the story, is expected to provide a visually engaging backdrop for the performance.

Matilda represents MCHS’s ongoing commitment to creative and dedicated student involvement in the arts. So, save the date and consider attending this noteworthy school production. Spread the word, gather your family and friends, and support our local talent for an evening of live theatre that promises to be memorable. MCHS invites the community to witness their efforts and enjoy an evening of quality entertainment.

The play is positioned as a family-friendly Christmas show, aiming to bring the community together for an evening of entertainment.

Tickets for the three performances can be purchased at Sobeys Morinville, at the door or – new this year – online.