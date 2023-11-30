Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Over the past week, the moon ranged from 62% illumination to the full Beaver Moon on Nov. 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Lite Up The Nite Festival

Mild weather added to the overall success of this past weekend’s Lite Up the Nite Festival as Morinville and area residents came out for the activities during the day as well as the annual parade, park lighting and fireworks display. Below are some photos we captured over the weekend.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

The Lions Club of Morinville held their Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally was on hand to help serve pancakes and sausages.

Santa provided colouring books, oranges and candy canes to all the children in attendance. All proceeds from the event go towards community programs. – Lucie Roy Photos

CULTURAL CENTRE ACTIVITIES

A variety of activities took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Above: Four-year-old Eleanor McMillan and Letisha McMillan Camp work on their Christmas tree decorating. Below: The event included an opportunity for photos with Santa, a variety of games, and performances by Riley Quinn and Movement Dance Studio, as well as the Morinville Minstrels. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Dallas Arcand Performance

Three-time World Champion Hoop Dancer Dallas Arcand did two performances at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, Nov. 25,

during the Town of Morinville’s Lite Up the Nite Festival. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

LITE UP THE NITE PARADE

This year’s parade had a number of floats and walking groups to show the festive spirit. – Lucie Roy Photos

Fireworks Display

A highlight of Lite Up the Nite and part of what gives the festival its name is the fireworks display overhead. – Stephen Dafoe Photos