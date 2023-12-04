Morinville Senior AA Kings Face Weekend Setbacks: Shootout Heartbreak and Lopsided Loss

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

After breaking their losing streak in their sixth game of the season on Nov. 25, the Morinville Senior AA Kings took another couple of losses over the weekend, one in overtime and one in regular play.

The Kings lost 6-5 to the Westlock Warriors in a shootout at home on Saturday, Dec. 2, and losts 14-3 on the road against the Pontiac Bonnyville’s on Sunday.

Saturday night, the Kings were outshot 63-33 by the Warriors but held their own in the game, driving it to a shootout.

The Warriors and Kings found themselves tied at 1-1 after one, and although the Kings fell behind 4-3 at the end of the second, they rallied in the third to come from behind a 5-3 deficit to tie the game by 7:54.

Having missed the opening shot in the shootout sealed Morinville’s fate as all three of Westlock’s shooters found the back of the net.

In the end, the Kings picked up a much-needed point for their troubles. That was not to be the case on Sunday.

In that contest, the Kings were outshot 47-23 and found themselves trailing 4-0 before Matt Benko off an assist from Rory Davidson opened scoring for the Kings at 7:15. The Pontiacs would pocket another pair before the end of the frame to lead the day 6-1.

The Pontiacs added another four in a row in the second period to build to a 10-1 lead. Dylan Long, assisted by Joel Grant and Cole Gupta narrowed that big lead by one at 6:37 to end the period 10-2 in Bonnyville’s favour.

After answering the Kings’ goal early in the third, the Kings’ Aaron Petten pocket one on the powerplay assisted by Wayne Gatza Jr and Cole Gupta. It would be the Kings’ third and final goal of the game. The Pontiacs added another three building to 1 14-3 win.

Sunday’s loss keeps the Kings in the bottom slot in the league with a 1-7-1 record.

The Kings’ final two games of 2023 are at home at the Morinville Leisure Centre. They play the Devon Barons at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the Wetaskiwin Warriors at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16.