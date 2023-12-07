Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some shots captured by our lenses and your lenses this past week.

Observing from a shed rooftop vantage point, a Merlin falcon, scientifically known as Falco columbarius, demonstrates its adaptation to urban environments. With sharp eyes and agile wings, this small but formidable raptor thrives in varied habitats where it efficiently hunts primarily small birds. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The moon was waning gibbous at 87.6% illumination on Dec. 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Northern Lights were on display in Morinville on Friday and Saturday evenings. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

CHRISTMAS IN LEGAL

Above: The kitchen crew was busy and hard at work serving up pancakes. – Lucie Roy Photo

photos by Lucie Roy

The Legal Chamber of Commerce Craft N` Trade Fair and the Town of Legal Christmas Festival were held on Dec. 2 with free events for the family.

The Chamber events included pancakes with Santa, concession, photos with Santa, Santa`s Workshop, Craft N`Tradefair, Christmas Cheer Challenge, Cookie decorating and letters to Santa.

The Christmas Festival had horse sleigh rides, a petting zoo, a 360 photo experience with Santa, Christmas elves, hot chocolate, treats for kids, and a bonfire.

MATILDA

This year’s MCHS production is Matilda, which ran from Dec. 6 to 8. Doors open at 6:30, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They can be purchased online.

THE BELLS WILL RING AGAIN

Above from left: Building Committee Chair Ron Cust, Project Manager Randy Darr, and Start Architects Principal Christopher Filipowycz share a moment of joy at information regarding the new designs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Four years, five months, and 25 days after a fire destroyed the 113-year-old St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville, the bells will ring again on Christmas Day 2025. The Parish expects to break ground on a new church in May of 2024, with the church completed in time for Christmas the following year. You can read our full story here.