2-in-1 holiday dinner: Easy to make and anti-inflammatory

(NC) Want a simple, tasty recipe? Look no further than this protein-packed, flaxseed-crusted salmon. Flaxseeds and salmon are two of the most nutrient-dense foods out there. Both contain an abundance of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help decrease inflammation if you live with a chronic condition like arthritis.

Enjoy this recipe with a side of your favourite veggies for a nutritious and delicious holiday meal. Flaxseed-Crusted Salmon Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings Ingredients: 4 tbsp (60 ml) soy-sauce substitute (such as tamari sauce or liquid aminos)

1½ tbsp (2-3ml) garlic paste

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 salmon fillets, about 4 oz each Flaxseed crust ¼ cup (60 ml) quinoa flakes

¼ cup (60 ml) whole flaxseeds

1 tbsp (15 ml) parsley, dried

1 tbsp (15 ml) oregano, dried Directions: In a medium bowl, combine soy-sauce substitute, garlic paste, lemon juice, mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper. Place salmon in the bowl and coat well with the mix. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 hour. In a shallow bowl, mix the quinoa flakes, flaxseeds, parsley and oregano. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Prepare a baking sheet with non-stick foil. Transfer the salmon fillet to the dry mixture. Gently press the salmon on all sides over the crumbs, so it sticks well. Arrange salmon fillets on the baking tray. Bake for about 12-15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. If you want a crispier crust, use the oven’s broiler on high for 1-2 minutes to crisp the top slightly. Serve with a salad and garnish with lemon wedges. Find more anti-inflammatory recipes at arthritis.ca.