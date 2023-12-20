Editorial: It’s time for our Christmas shutdown

Dear Morinville Community,

As we approach the end of another remarkable year, we want to express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported MorinvilleNews.com. Your readership and the trust you place in us is the driving force behind our dedication to delivering timely and relevant news.

As the holiday season draws near, we would like to inform our valued readers and advertisers that MorinvilleNews.com will be closed from Thursday, December 22, until Tuesday, January 2. This short break will allow us to recharge and prepare for the exciting stories and updates we look forward to bringing you in the coming year.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our advertisers for their continued support. Your commitment allows us to keep the community informed about what is coming up and what has gone on.

I’d like to extend my thanks to Lucie Roy and Colin Smith for their contributions to this publication over the past year and also to those of you who have sent photos and write-ups of the events we are not able to cover.

As we celebrate the festive season, we want to wish the Morinville and area community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May this special time be filled with joy, warmth, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Facebook continues to ban Canadians from seeing news and MorinvilleNews.com from sharing any local news or even photos on their platform. That’s unlikely to change in the new year. But you can still stay connected with MorinvilleNews.com by subscribing to our daily email newsletter.

Thank you for being an integral part of the MorinvilleNews.com family. We look forward to serving you in the coming year and continuing to be your trusted source for local news.

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Community Christmas Celebration at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. I am particularly looking forward to the honour of emceeing the event once again.

Warm wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

Sincerely,

Stephen Dafoe Publisher of Morinville News