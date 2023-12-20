Food: Festive Eggnog Banana Loaf – BUT IT’S NOT FRUITCAKE

Step away from the traditional fruit cake and delight in a unique twist that captures the essence of the holidays without the typical candied fruits. Introducing the Festive Eggnog Banana Loaf – a delightful treat that combines the warmth of eggnog, the richness of heavy cream, and the comforting flavours of ripe bananas.
Ingredients:
- 2 to 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1/2 cup eggnog
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup mixed dried fruits (apricots, raisins, or cranberries work well)
- Powdered sugar for a festive dusting (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a standard-sized loaf pan.
- In a large mixing bowl, blend together the mashed bananas, eggnog, heavy cream, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring just until combined. Avoid overmixing to maintain a tender texture.
- Gently fold in the mixed dried fruits for a burst of sweetness and texture.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, ensuring an even spread.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center emerges clean or with a few moist crumbs.
- Allow the Fruitful Loaf to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack for complete cooling.
- For an extra festive touch, dust the top with powdered sugar before serving.
Serve this delightful Eggnog and Heavy Cream Fruitful Loaf as a unique alternative to traditional fruit cake. Whether enjoyed with a cup of tea or as a sweet addition to holiday gatherings, this moist and flavorful loaf is sure to bring a touch of festive joy to your celebrations. Happy indulging!
Be the first to comment