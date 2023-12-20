Food: Festive Eggnog Banana Loaf – BUT IT’S NOT FRUITCAKE

Step away from the traditional fruit cake and delight in a unique twist that captures the essence of the holidays without the typical candied fruits. Introducing the Festive Eggnog Banana Loaf – a delightful treat that combines the warmth of eggnog, the richness of heavy cream, and the comforting flavours of ripe bananas.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 cup eggnog

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup mixed dried fruits (apricots, raisins, or cranberries work well)

Powdered sugar for a festive dusting (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a standard-sized loaf pan. In a large mixing bowl, blend together the mashed bananas, eggnog, heavy cream, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring just until combined. Avoid overmixing to maintain a tender texture. Gently fold in the mixed dried fruits for a burst of sweetness and texture. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, ensuring an even spread. Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center emerges clean or with a few moist crumbs. Allow the Fruitful Loaf to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack for complete cooling. For an extra festive touch, dust the top with powdered sugar before serving.

Serve this delightful Eggnog and Heavy Cream Fruitful Loaf as a unique alternative to traditional fruit cake. Whether enjoyed with a cup of tea or as a sweet addition to holiday gatherings, this moist and flavorful loaf is sure to bring a touch of festive joy to your celebrations. Happy indulging!