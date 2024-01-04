Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of the shots captured over the holidays and this past week by our and your lenses.

Traffic was redirected on 100 Street in Morinville on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 22. The Morinville Fire Department was called to the Villa Tina Apartments for a pot on a stove call. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Phases of the moon from Dec. 21 to 26 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house finch rests in a tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Fire Department, Morinville RCMP, Peace Officers, Sturgeon Victim Services, and Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch joined forces on Dec. 21 for the Candy Cane Check Stop. The annual awareness event stops motorists to give them a candy cane as well as some information on the dangers of impaired driving. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Bulger Family led the audience in song at the conclusion of the 43rd Annual Community Christmas Celebration at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Dec. 21. Once again this year, the event was organized by the Morinville Minstrels. The event drew approximately 400 between audience and performers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Jet Braydin Maio gets ready for a faceoff during the Jets’ final game of 2023. The Jets went on to defeat the visiting Spruce Grove Regals 10-5, their ninth consecutive win. – Stephen Dafoe Photo