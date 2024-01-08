Morinville Jets secure dramatic overtime victory in clash with St. Albert Merchants

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets and the St. Albert Merchants came prepared to battle on Sunday, Jan. 7, giving hometown and visiting fans 60 minutes of exciting hockey. Ultimately, the Jets emerged victorious in a heart-stopping 5-4 overtime win. This victory marks the Jets’ second consecutive triumph over the Merchants and extends the Junior B club’s winning streak to an impressive 11 consecutive games.

The Morinville Jets hold a 20-6-0 record and a solid second place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division. The team sits nine points behind the St. Albert Merchants.

The Morinville Jets showcased their resilience and skill in Sunday’s game, with fans on both sides on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

In the 1st period, the Jets’ Ethan Dechamplain and Ashton Funk set the tone with a goal at 7:41, countered by St. Albert’s Cooper Bucci, assisted by Cameron Rimstad and Logan Hach, at 2:27.

The 2nd period saw intense action, with Dechamplain striking again alongside Jacob Klassen and Cody Laliberte at 8:42, followed by a solo effort from St. Albert’s Nico Gallo at 7:33. The Jets responded with a power-play goal from Dechamplain, assisted by Klassen and Graeme Hampton, at 1:53 to head into the third period leading 3-2.

In the final frame, the Merchants mounted a comeback with goals from Gallo, assisted by David Saunders and Kaleb West to tie the game 3-3 at 8:29. The Jets stayed resilient, with Klassen finding the net, assisted by Dechamplain and Funk, during a power-play at 7:36, pulling the tally ahead to 4-3 in the Jets favour. However, the Merchants’ Hayden Carlson with an assist from Spence MacDonald drove the contest to overtime with 2:01 left on the clock.

As the game headed into overtime, the intensity reached new heights. Cody Laliberte, assisted by Dechamplain and Hampton, secured the 5-4 victory for the Jets at 4:35.

The game was not without its share of penalties, reflecting the fierce competition on the ice. The overtime period in the Morinville Jets’ showdown against the St. Albert Merchants was marked by a cascade of penalties after the game-winning goal. Dylan McFatridge of the Merchants incurred a roughing penalty at 4:35, followed by a 10-minute misconduct. Logan Hach, also of the Merchants, faced a roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct simultaneously. On the Jets’ side, Graeme Hampton and Ethan Dechamplain both received roughing penalties along with corresponding 10-minute misconducts. Declan Dika of the Jets faced penalties for leaving the bench, roughing and a game misconduct. The Jets also took two bench minor coach penalties and ejections.

The Jets have a heavy schedule this week and are set to face the Beverly Warriors at home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., followed by an away game against the Edmonton Mustangs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The team then hits the road again on Friday, Jan. 12, to take on the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks at 8 p.m., concluding the week with a home matchup against the Beverly Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m.