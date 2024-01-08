Struggles continue for Morinville Kings as Westlock Warriors wins another

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The New Year started like the previous year for the rebuilding Morinville Senior AA Kings, who fell 11-4 to the Westlock Warriors on the road in their first game of 2024. Saturday night’s road game was the King’s fifth consecutive loss and eleventh of the season.

In their third outing against the Warriors this season, the Kings found themselves trailing 5-1 out of the gate, and although the middle frame saw both teams pocket a pair, the Kings headed into the third period trailing 7-2. The final 20 minutes gave Westlock another four to Morinville’s single goal.

Over 60 minutes, the Kings were outshot 46-31 and were zero for three on their powerplay opportunities.

The Kings currently sit at the bottom of the league with a 1-10-1 record and only four games left in the regular season, three of those road games. The next home game is Saturday, Jan. 7, against the Bonnyville Pontiacs. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.