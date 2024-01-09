Don’t make your home a criminal’s paradise this winter, RCMP advise

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Winter has finally arrived, and with it often comes the escape to warmer climates. If you’re one of the many going on vacation to escape the snow, don’t forget to ensure the safety of your home while you’re away.

In January 2023, there were 333 break-and-enters to residences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction, and over 4,500 for the entire year. January also saw 76 reports of mail theft, and nearly 700 over the course of the year.

Here are some #TripTips to consider to make your home less susceptible to criminal activity:

Have someone shovel your driveway and check on your residence while you are gone.

Use a mail holding service, or ask a trusted neighbour, family member or friend, to collect any deliveries to your home.

Ensure all windows and doors are locked.

Disconnect power to your garage door.

Install timers on lights to give the appearance someone is home.

Consider installing exterior motion sensor lights and cameras.

Consider a home security system.

Vacations are exciting, but be mindful about sharing your whereabouts on social media. Wait until you are back home before sharing pictures and other details of your adventures so criminals don’t know your house is empty.

For the month of January, follow #TravelTips for more safety tips on our social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and X (formerly Twitter) (@RCMPAlberta).

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.