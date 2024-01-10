Morinville Fire Department recruiting additional members

by Stephen Dafoe

Although the Morinville Fire Department accepts applications year-round, Wednesday, Feb. 28, is the deadline for consideration for this year’s class of recruits to be paid-on-call firefighters.

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez said the Department has 39 strong, competent members. They are looking to add six recruits to the organization.

“Being a paid-on-call firefighter in your community is a gratifying job. It teaches you new and exciting skills that you can utilize in your own experiences,” Chief Boddez said. “The camaraderie you build with fellow brothers and sisters in the fire department can last a lifetime. It’s a chance to give back to your community and get so much in return.”

To be considered for one of the six open positions, applicants must be at least 18, reside within Morinville town limits, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and possess a valid Class 5 Alberta driver’s license. However, a Class 3 or higher and air brake endorsement is considered an asset. Additionally, successful applicants must provide a satisfactory Vulnerable Records check and Driver’s Abstract.

The Department is looking for motivated firefighters with well-developed interpersonal and team skills, the ability to operate effectively in emergencies, and a strong work ethic.

As firefighting is a taxing occupation, good physical fitness is necessary, and physicals occur during the first week of March.

Tests are completed while wearing 22 kilograms (aproximately 50 pounds of firefighting personal protective equipment, including helmet, flash-hood, gloves, pants, boots, jacket and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Although applicants do not breathe from the SCBA, they must carry it.

The highest-ranked applicants who pass the test will advance to the next stage of the recruitment process. Interviews for successful fitness candidates will take place in the second week of March.

Training for successful paid-on-call firefighters is provided and comprehensive.

“We have a specific 80-hour recruit training program for our Department, delivered by NFPA-certified instructors and conducted over three months for all new recruits,” Boddez said. “Recruits must complete this training before getting to respond to calls.”

Those interested in applying can do so online at https://forms.morinville.ca/CIS/MFD-Firefighter-Application-Form. Applications can also be dropped off at the Don Found Fire Station during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Further details on requirements, including testing, is available at https://www.morinville.ca/en/living-here/firefighter-recruitment.aspx.