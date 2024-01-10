Morinville is seeking programming input from older adults and seniors

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s Family and Community Supports Services (FCSS) Department will hold a special engagement session to help shape community programs for older adults and seniors. The session occurs at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FCSS Adult & Senior Programmer Kathleen Cesarin said engaging older adults (50+) and seniors at their current points of interest is crucial in understanding their preferences and enhancing community involvement.

“An engagement session has been organized to gain insights into the preferred type, frequency, and programming style for a broader and more diverse group of older adults in our region,” Cesarin explained. “Establishing connections through various activities is likely to contribute to higher levels of well-being among older adults and seniors.”

Cesarin said COVID-19 impacted the landscape significantly, impacting the world and the perspectives of older adults and seniors concerning in-person community engagement.

“This engagement session is a pivotal opportunity for FCSS to recalibrate and re-establish connections with community members in light of these changes,” Cesarin said.

During the Jan. 25 adult and senior engagement session, participants will meet Morinville’s FCSS coordinators, learn about available programs, upcoming events, and community supports, and engage in meaningful conversations within a close-knit peer group, where they promise sharing ideas will take center stage.

Participants will also learn about Men’s Sheds and how the organization enhances physical and mental health through activities men enjoy.

“The concept of a Men’s Shed has been brought forward by community members in Morinville and surrounding areas to their respective FCSS programmers/coordinators recently and over the past few years,” Cesarin explained, noting they invited Men’s Shed to provide a brief presentation on the concept. “This presentation offers information for our older adults, seniors, and FCSS programmers to consider.”

Cesarin said establishing and developing a Men’s Shed involves a significant and multi-faceted effort. As such, they would need to see a clear need and desire before planning one. The program overview will provide an essential initial step in making that determination.

Morinville FCSS and Cesarin hope people will register to attend the Jan. 25 event and take the opportunity to provide their valuable input.

“The occasion is titled “Your Community – Your Ideas” because your voice holds significance for your community. When individuals are engaged in planning an activity or event meant for them, their likelihood of participation increases, leading to a more fulfilling experience,” Cesarin said. “This event provides an opportunity to gather ideas and express opinions and interests regarding future programming. By doing so, we aim to ensure that our resources are effectively directed toward events and activities identified as priorities by our community’s older adults and seniors.”

FCSS will provide a survey during the event, and Cesarin said FCSS would consider the responses as they shape future programming.

“Your input is crucial in guiding our efforts and creating events that truly resonate with the needs and preferences of our community’s older adults and seniors,” Cesarin said.

This event is free to attend; however, participants must preregister. Refreshments and prize giveaways will be available. Those interested can register online .