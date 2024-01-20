Our Morinville: Week in Photos

Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garrett shows the Morinville Centennial Quilt, which was given to the community in 2011 during Morinville’s 100th anniversary as a town. Volunteers worked for several months on its 40 different blocks, each depicting various aspects of Morinville’s history. The Town initially displayed the quilt at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre before it was given a home at the museum. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Some of the vintage toys on display at the museum. The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard shows some of the materials that will be used at the Winter Reading Program drop-in craft event on Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Library’s Winter Reading Program is underway and wraps up on Feb. 28. More details are available at MorinvilleLibrary.ca. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A reduction from 15cm down to 12cm is the official standard for snow removal after Council unanimously approved increasing service levels in its Snow and Ice Policy. You can read the full story here. – file photo

Wednesday’s moon was waxing crescent at 43% illumination. The next full moon, the wolf moon, is on Jan. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Thursday’s moon was bright in the afternoon sky around 4 p.m. The moon was in its first quarter phase and illuminated 54%. – Stephen Dafoe Photos