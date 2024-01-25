Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Centre Celebrates Successful Year and Elects New Board Members at AGM

Above: Two departing Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Board members, Colleen Keith and Nancy Lalonde, received flowers in appreciation of their service at the seniors’ group’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24. From left: Past President and current secretary Sharon Christenson, Colleen Keith, Nancy Lalonde, incoming President Gary Pool. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Centre held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Jan. 24, with approximately 50 area seniors in attendance.

Outgoing President Sharon Christenson reported on the past year’s activities, thanking volunteers and board members who ensured that the club continues to thrive.

Bookings and activities were up in 2023 as members and those renting the facility started to get active again post Covid.

Other reports included updates on the past year’s social activities, communications, building maintenance and fundraising activities. Last year saw the organization’s most successful casino and raffles.

An essential element of the two-hour AGM was an election for four open board member positions.

Carol Kaup, Cecil Mackesey, Anita Derouin, Kim Henry, Linda Ladoucer, Norm Trotter and Judy Mortin let their names stand for the four open positions on the ten-member board.

The membership elected Anita Douroin, Carol Kaup and Linda Ladouceur to three-year terms on the board, and Judy Morton will serve the remainder of a vacant two-year term.

Board member Gary Poole said it was the first time in three or four years that nominees had to be put to a vote.

After the meeting, the board held its own election to determine who would lead the board.

Gary Pool will serve as president, Mike Dumas as vice president, Judy Baker as treasurer, and past president Sharon Christenson as secretary.

The Rendez-Vous offers a number of activities for seniors. Membership is $30 per year. Additional information is available at

http://www.morinvilleseniorsclub.org/home.html.

Approximately 50 area seniors came out for the AGM and to elect four new board members. Elected to three-year terms on the board were Anita Derouin, Carol Kaup and Linda Ladouceur. Judy Morton was elected to a two-year term. – Stephen Dafoe Photo