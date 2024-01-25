Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots we captured over the past week.

Around Town

Higher Grounds Manager Rick Melvin puts a leaf on the coffee shop’s Giving Tree. The laminated drawing of a tree has multi-coloured leaves, each redeemable for a coffee, soup or full meal. Customers can pre-pay for a coffee or meal to anonymously assist those who lack the funds. Those in need simply take a leaf and get the food they need. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Two departing Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Board members, Colleen Keith and Nancy Lalonde, received flowers in appreciation of their service at the seniors’ group’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24. From left: Past President and current secretary Sharon Christenson, Colleen Keith, Nancy Lalonde, incoming President Gary Pool. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Approximately 50 area seniors came out for the AGM and to elect four new board members. Elected to three-year terms on the board were Anita Derouin, Carol Kaup and Linda Ladouceur. Judy Morton was elected to a two-year term. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local Sports

Morinville Mavericks Team No. 1 took on Thorhild in Game 7 of an eight-game, one-day Fun Program Beginners Tournament. The Morinville Mavericks hosted their 2024 Fun Team Beginner’s Hockey Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21, gathering together eight teams for eight games. Starting with a ceremonial puck drop by Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, teams from Rivière Qui Barre, Westlock, Linaria, Thorhild, Mayerthorpe, and Barrhead joined two Morinville Maverick teams on the ice for a day of Fun Program hockey. Each team played two games at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Look Up

A male downy woodpecker sits in a tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Saturday’s moon was waxing gibbous at 76.2% illumination. Today marks January’s full moon, called The Wolf Moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon was at 99% illumination at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, just ahead of Thursday’s full Wolf Moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo