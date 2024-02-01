Food: Chocolate Coffee Banana Bread Recipe

Few things in life are as comforting as the aroma of freshly baked banana bread wafting through the kitchen. Now, imagine elevating this classic treat to a whole new level of decadence by adding the rich flavours of chocolate and coffee. Introducing the Chocolate Coffee Banana Bread – a delightful fusion of sweet, moist banana bread with the irresistible allure of chocolate and a subtle hint of coffee.

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup strong brewed coffee, cooled

1 cup chocolate chips (dark or semi-sweet), plus extra for topping

Chopped nuts (optional for added texture)

Instructions:

Preheat and Prepare: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment paper for easy removal. Mash and Mix: In a large mixing bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork until smooth. Add melted butter and mix well. Incorporate sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract, stirring until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Combine Dry Ingredients: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the banana mixture, stirring just until combined. Infuse with Coffee: Pour the brewed coffee into the batter and gently fold it in. The coffee not only enhances the chocolate flavour but also adds a subtle depth to the overall taste. Be careful not to overmix. Add Chocolate Chips and Nuts: Gently fold in the chocolate chips and, if desired, chopped nuts. Reserve some chocolate chips to sprinkle on top of the batter before baking for a visually appealing finish. Bake to Perfection: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the reserved chocolate chips on top. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Keep an eye on it and cover with foil if the top starts to brown too quickly. Cool and Enjoy: Allow the chocolate coffee banana bread to cool in the pan for about 15 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. Slicing it while warm is tempting, but patience will be rewarded with a beautifully moist and set texture.

Serving Suggestions:

Enjoy a slice of this Chocolate Coffee Banana Bread on its own or slightly warmed with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat. Pair it with a cup of freshly brewed coffee to enhance the delightful coffee undertones in the bread.

This recipe transforms the humble banana bread into a sophisticated dessert that is perfect for any occasion. Share it with friends, bring it to a potluck, or savor it during a cozy afternoon tea. The Chocolate Coffee Banana Bread is a delightful indulgence that combines the timeless charm of banana bread with the irresistible allure of chocolate and coffee.