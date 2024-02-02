Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos we captured and received over the past week.

Local Sports

The Morinville Curling Club held its annual Men’s bonspiel over the weekend, assembling 16 teams for two days of competition. Finals were held on Sunday afternoon. Team Olsen took the A event, Team Borkovic took B, Assenheimer the C event, and Team McCagherty took the D event. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Sturgeon Fillies U15 team took gold in the Fire on Ice tournament in Fort Saskatchewan over the weekend. – photo courtesy Sturgeon Fillies.

Look Up

The full Wolf Moon, taken in the early morning of Jan. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay dines on a peanut in an elm tree Jan. 31. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Seniors Speak

The Town of Morinville’s FCSS Department held a community engagement session for older adults and seniors on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Approximately 75 residents 55 and older came out to provide their input into activities and support for seniors. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Brian Sawyer from Men’s Sheds, an organization that builds spaces and connections for men across the province, speaks to seniors about the program at the engagement session on Thursday, Jan. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Around the Region

Saskatoon’s The Sheepdogs made a stop in Fort Saskatchewan at the Dow Centennial Centre’s Shell theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26. The evening show was part of the Canadian rock band’s Backroad Boogie Tour. One of the highlights of the evening was an acoustic rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Stuck in Lodi Again. – Stephen Dafoe Photo