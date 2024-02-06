Savour the Sweetness of Homemade Raspberry Strudel

As winter continues to blanket the world, there’s a hidden treasure waiting to be uncovered in your freezer – raspberries, plucked and preserved during the vibrant days of last summer. Now, in the midst of winter’s chill, these ruby-red gems are ready to emerge from the frost to take center stage in a delightful culinary creation – a Homemade Raspberry Strudel.

Ingredients:

For the Filling:

2 cups frozen raspberries (thawed and drained)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

For the Strudel Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into small cubes

1/2 cup warm water

1 large egg

1 tablespoon white vinegar

For Assembly:

1/4 cup melted butter (for brushing)

2 tablespoons powdered sugar (for dusting)

Instructions:

For the Filling:

In a bowl, combine the thawed and drained raspberries with granulated sugar, cornstarch, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. Gently mix until well combined, ensuring the raspberries are evenly coated. Set aside.

For the Strudel Dough:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and sugar. Add the cold, cubed butter to the flour mixture. Use a pastry cutter or your fingers to work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the warm water, egg, and white vinegar. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and stir until a dough forms. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Assembly and Baking:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface into a large rectangle, about 12×16 inches. Place the raspberry filling along one long edge of the rectangle, leaving about an inch border on the sides. Fold the short edges of the dough over the filling, then carefully roll the strudel from the long edge, creating a log shape. Place it seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the strudel with melted butter, ensuring an even coating. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the strudel is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Allow the strudel to cool for a few minutes before transferring it to a serving platter. Dust the raspberry strudel with powdered sugar just before serving.

Slice into generous portions, and savour the combination of the flaky pastry and the burst of tart sweetness from the raspberries. This homemade raspberry strudel is a delicious way to make the most of your fall harvest and bring warmth to your kitchen. Enjoy!