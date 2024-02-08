Jets defeat Leduc in penultimate regular season game

by Stephen Dafoe

The Edmonton Oilers may have had their streak ended Tuesday night in Las Vegas, but the Morinville Junior B Jets extended theirs to nine straight games after taking down the Leduc Co-op Riggers 12-1 on the road Wednesday night.

The Jets have had three solid winning streaks this season, running to eight games in the fall, 12 in December and January, and their current streak extended to nine games after defeating Leduc Wednesday.

Wednesday night’s mid-week road game saw the Jets outshoot Leduc 46-29 over three periods.

The Jets started the night with a 6-0 lead after 20 minutes. Dominique Cyr, Kayden Rentz, Cody Laliberte, Jase McRae, and Ryan Conquergood grabbed a goal each to build the lead.

That energy and goaltending kept the Riggers off the board in the middle frame while piling on another four goals bookended by Ethan Dechamplain, with the second and third from Dominique Cyr and Jacob Klassen.

The Jets Logan Henley started scoring for the Jets with 18:40 left in the game to advance the deficit 11-0 in Morinville’s favour. Although Leduc would pocket their first and only goal with six minutes left, it was too little too late to stem the tide. Ethan Dechamplain pocketed the Jets’ twelfth goal with 5:21 to end the day 12-1.

Wednesday’s win brings the Jets’ season to 30-6-1, with one game left to add another pair of points potentially.

That game is at the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m.