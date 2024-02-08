Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your lenses captured this past week.

Construction on the Highway 2 bridge at Morinville was underway on Friday, Feb. 2. A crane was in place to remove the centre section of the bridge. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Fire Department members were out on the ice at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond on Saturday, Feb. 3, for morning and afternoon ice rescue training. Firefighters put on Mustang Suits, a waterproof ice rescue suit. The day’s training taught crews how to get into the suits as well as different types of ice rescue techniques based on the victim’s capabilities of extricating themselves out of the water. The annual training opportunity was two months earlier than last year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee comes in for a landing on an outstretched hand at Boisvert’s GreenWoods in Sturgeon County. The protected old-growth forest is managed by the Edmonton & Area Land Trust and has a 1.6-kilometre trail loop that is popular with hikers and birders. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel makes its way along the bare branch of an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Jr. B Jets took their seventh and eighth consecutive wins over the weekend, defeating the Stony Plain Flyers in back-to-back games. The Jets defeated the Flyers 4-1 on the road on Feb. 2 and again at home on Feb. 4 in a 4-0 shutout win.