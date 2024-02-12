2024 City of St. Albert Poet Laureate open to all wo live, work or play in city

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The tradition of honouring achievement with a crown of laurel stems back to Greek and Roman times, as did the god Apollo, also the patron or poets. Today, the poet laureate is an honourary title, and the City of St. Albert and the St. Albert Public Library are currently seeking nominations for their next one.

The Poet Laureate, or people’s poet, is an honourary two-year position open to those over the age of 16 who are St. Albert residents as well as those from outside the community who work or play there.

“This year’s Poet Laureate will have big shoes to fill. Lauren Seal’s work with the community over the past two years has set the standard for ways that culture and poetry connect within our city,” said Mayor Cathy Heron in a media release Monday. “I look forward to seeing the quality of nominees this recruitment brings and am eager to enjoy the next two years under a renewed vision for the role.”

The selected Poet Laureate will receive an annual honorarium of $1,000. They will serve and be recognized as a cultural and literary ambassador. In that capacity, the poet laureate will champion poetry, language, and the arts, and represent St. Albert as laureate during readings at civic functions and public poetry events.

Nominations are now open and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 1. Visit www.sapl.ca/poetlaureate for more information and to make your nomination.