Food: Say hello to easy weeknight dinners with avocado pesto pasta

Say hello to easy weeknight dinners with avocado pesto pasta

Feb 14, 2024

(NC) Perfect for those busy evenings, this easy-to-make recipe combines the creamy richness of avocados from Mexico with the savoury goodness of sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and a burst of fresh basil. Ready in a flash, it’s the perfect tasty and hassle-free dinner. Dive into delightful flavours with minimal effort.

Avocado Pesto Pasta

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients: 

  • 1 box (454 g) of pasta of choice
  • 1 cup (250 ml) sun-dried tomatoes
  • 2 cups (500 ml) mozzarella balls

Pesto

  • 1 medium, ripe avocado from Mexico, peeled and pitted
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
  • ½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 handfuls fresh basil
  • 1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts
  • 2 garlic cloves

Garnish

  • 1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts, toasted
  • Fresh basil, to taste
  • ½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese
  • Pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to the instructions on the package. Reserve ½ cup pasta water and set aside.
  2. In a food processor, combine all pesto ingredients and process for 30 to 45 seconds until smooth. Taste and season as necessary.
  3. Add pine nuts to a small saucepan. Heat over medium temperature and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until fragrant and toasted.
  4. In a large saucepan, add pesto and heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Add in cooked pasta and reserved pasta water as needed. Grate in Parmesan cheese and add in sun-dried tomatoes.
  5. Add pesto-coated pasta to a large bowl and mix with mozzarella balls. Garnish with toasted pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, black pepper and basil.
