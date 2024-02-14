Food: Say hello to easy weeknight dinners with avocado pesto pasta

(NC) Perfect for those busy evenings, this easy-to-make recipe combines the creamy richness of avocados from Mexico with the savoury goodness of sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and a burst of fresh basil. Ready in a flash, it’s the perfect tasty and hassle-free dinner. Dive into delightful flavours with minimal effort.

Avocado Pesto Pasta Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 6 servings Ingredients: 1 box (454 g) of pasta of choice

1 cup (250 ml) sun-dried tomatoes

2 cups (500 ml) mozzarella balls Pesto 1 medium, ripe avocado from Mexico, peeled and pitted

½ lemon, juiced

½ cup (125 ml) olive oil

½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese, grated

2 handfuls fresh basil

1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts

2 garlic cloves Garnish 1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts, toasted

Fresh basil, to taste

½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese

Pepper, to taste Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to the instructions on the package. Reserve ½ cup pasta water and set aside. In a food processor, combine all pesto ingredients and process for 30 to 45 seconds until smooth. Taste and season as necessary. Add pine nuts to a small saucepan. Heat over medium temperature and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until fragrant and toasted. In a large saucepan, add pesto and heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Add in cooked pasta and reserved pasta water as needed. Grate in Parmesan cheese and add in sun-dried tomatoes. Add pesto-coated pasta to a large bowl and mix with mozzarella balls. Garnish with toasted pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, black pepper and basil.