Food: Say hello to easy weeknight dinners with avocado pesto pasta

(NC) Perfect for those busy evenings, this easy-to-make recipe combines the creamy richness of avocados from Mexico with the savoury goodness of sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and a burst of fresh basil. Ready in a flash, it’s the perfect tasty and hassle-free dinner. Dive into delightful flavours with minimal effort.
Avocado Pesto Pasta
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 box (454 g) of pasta of choice
- 1 cup (250 ml) sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 cups (500 ml) mozzarella balls
Pesto
- 1 medium, ripe avocado from Mexico, peeled and pitted
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
- ½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 handfuls fresh basil
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts
- 2 garlic cloves
Garnish
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) pine nuts, toasted
- Fresh basil, to taste
- ½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese
- Pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to the instructions on the package. Reserve ½ cup pasta water and set aside.
- In a food processor, combine all pesto ingredients and process for 30 to 45 seconds until smooth. Taste and season as necessary.
- Add pine nuts to a small saucepan. Heat over medium temperature and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until fragrant and toasted.
- In a large saucepan, add pesto and heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Add in cooked pasta and reserved pasta water as needed. Grate in Parmesan cheese and add in sun-dried tomatoes.
- Add pesto-coated pasta to a large bowl and mix with mozzarella balls. Garnish with toasted pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, black pepper and basil.
