An easy and nutritious muffin recipe to make this Family Day

(NC) These are brimming with nutrients.
Made with Greek yogurt and chia seeds, these muffins have both protein and fibre, making them a healthy snack or breakfast. They’re also chockful of oats, which are associated with lowering levels of C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation found in the blood that’s often associated with diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
Enjoy this healthy recipe from the Arthritis Society.
Banana Date Protein Muffins
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 18 to 20 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups (625 ml) old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup (250 ml) 1 per cent plain Greek yogurt
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup (125 ml) sugar
- 2 ripe bananas
- 2 tsp (10 ml) baking powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla
- ½ tsp (2 ml) baking soda
- 1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon
- 3 tbsp (45 ml) chia seeds
- 6 Medjool dates (pitted and halved)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C) and lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin with oil.
- In a food processor or blender, add rolled oats and process into oat flour.
- Add the rest of the ingredients, except chia seeds and dates, and process until evenly mixed to form a batter. Fold in chia seeds.
- Divide batter evenly into tin. Place half dates on top of muffins and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.
Tip: Instead of dates, you can use blueberries or raisins for sweetness.
Nutritional Information (per serving): Calories: 188; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 0g; carbohydrates 37g; protein 5g; fibre 4g; sodium 148 mg.
Find more arthritis-friendly recipes at arthritis.ca.
