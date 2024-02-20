Sports Shorts: Jets’ playoffs, Cheerific WCC, U-13 Fillies

Here is a quick recap of some sports activities that have passed and coming up in town.

Jets enter playoffs this week

The Stony Plain Flyers’ defeat of the North Edmonton Red Wings Sunday gave the Flyers the win in a best-of-three round-one playoff series.

Had the Flyers lost, the Morinville Jets would be up against the Red Wings in that second round. However, their defeat puts the Flyers up against St. Albert in round two and the Jets up against the Beverly Warriors, who took their best-of-three series against the Mustangs in two straight.

The Warriors finished the CJHL regular season in fourth place in the West Division and lost three times out of four to the Jets in the regular season. Beverley’s only win over the Jets was a 5-4 road win last November. The remaining three contests were won by the Jets in bigger margins, the most recent being a 7-2 win in January.

But playoffs are a fresh chance for all concerned. The Warriors are coming off opening series 4-1 and 6-3 victories over the Mustangs, and the Jets are coming off their best season in the club’s history.

With home ice advantage for the best-of-five series, the Jets will open at the Morinville Ice Gardens on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. and also host game three on Sunday, 25, at 4:30 p.m.

Game two’s time and place have not been announced as of this writing.

Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge

Morinville hosted The Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge on Feb. 16 and 17 over the Family Day long weekend at the Morinville Leisure Centre. Both Georges H Primeau and Morinville Community High School (MCHS) competed in the two-day event. MCHS took part in several runs, including their second Game Day run shown here. They took first place overall in their categories. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Northern Cheerleading Allstars – Northern Chill competed Saturday afternoon in the All-Star Elite Levels 1-3 portion of the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Flight Athletics Hawks competed Saturday afternoon in the All-Star Elite Levels 1-3 portion of the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Millwood Christian School Royals compete Saturday afternoon at The Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon Fillies

The Sturgeon Fillies U13 team SU550 took on Sherwood Park SP550 on Saturday. The Fillies fell 4-3 in a very close game. The game was tied 2-2 until Sherwood Park scored with 41 seconds left in the game. Pulling their goalie in the hopes of a tie resulted in Sherwood Park pocketing their fourth into an empty net to end the day 4-2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo