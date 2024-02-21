Jets take game one of best-of-five series

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets entered the Capital Junior Hockey League’s quarter-finals on Tuesday night, taking game one against the Beverly Warriors 4-3.

The Warriors, who finished the regular season in fourth place with a 22-15-1 record, defeated the Edmonton Mustangs in two straight.

If the Warriors’ hopes were continuing that playoff streak into the second series, those thoughts were halted, but not for a lack of trying.

Tuesday night’s home game saw familiar Jets’ scoring faces pocket the first one with Graeme Hampton opening the board assisted by Cody Laliberte and Ethan Dechamplain. It would be a singular goal for the Jets in the opening 20 minutes.

That lack of scoring would continue in the second period, with only the Warriors pocketing one to make the game 1-1 after 40.

Five minutes into the final frame, the Warriors sunk another one into the Jets’ net to advance the game 2-1 in their favour. But Jaime Visser, assisted by Cade Van Brabant and Ethan Dechamplain, grabbed one to tie the game 2-2. Although the Warriors answered back to reverse the lead to 3-2 in their favour, Adam Mueller pocketed back-to-back goals within 31 seconds at 8:23 and 7:51 to tie then lead the game 4-3.

With a game in hand, the Jets are looking to cushion their lead to two games on Wednesday night when they hit the road for an 8 p.m. game at Clareview Arena in Edmonton. Game three will be played in Morinville on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.