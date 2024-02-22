Jets two for two in best-of-five series

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

On Wednesday night, the Morinville Jets took game two of their best-of-five quarter-finals series against the Beverly Warriors 4-1.

The Jets’ Cody Laliberte came out strong for the Jets, picking up two goals in the first period, the first assisted by Ethan Dechamplain and Owen Jesperson, the second on the powerplay unassisted, to lead the game 2-0 after 20.

Capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity, Ashton Funk provided the period’s only goal in the middle frame to push the Jets to a comfortable 3-0 lead with 20 minutes left to play.

Although Beverly pocketed one early in the period, Ethan Dechamplain answered that goal on a powerplay chance to finish the game 4-1.

After defeating Beverly 4-3 on Tuesday night, the Jet’s second win on the road gives them a lot of cushion in securing the series and moving on to the semi-finals.

The Jets will play game three on home ice at the Morinville Ice Gardens on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m.

Games four and five, if required, will be played on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. and at home on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 6:45 p.m.