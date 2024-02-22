Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of what our lenses captured this past week.

Around Town

Some of the art on display at Higher Grounds in downtown Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Coffee With A Cop

About two dozen area residents came out for the second Coffee with a Cop session, held Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

At the event, residents asked Acting Staff Sergeant Lew Simms various questions about policing in the community. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma joined Acting Staff Sergeant Lew Simms in the informal Feb. 15 Coffee with a Cop session. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Acting Staff Sergeant Lew Simms talks with Morinville residents Gary and Noreen Radford after the Feb. 15 event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Cheerific

Morinville hosted The Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge on Feb. 16 and 17 over the Family Day long weekend at the Morinville Leisure Centre. Both Georges H Primeau and Morinville Community High School (MCHS) competed in the two-day event. MCHS took part in several runs, including their second Game Day run shown here. They took first place overall in their categories. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Northern Cheerleading Allstars – Northern Chill competed Saturday afternoon in the All-Star Elite Levels 1-3 portion of the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Flight Athletics Hawks competed Saturday afternoon in the All-Star Elite Levels 1-3 portion of the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Millwood Christian School Royals compete Saturday afternoon at The Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Sturgeon Fillies U13 team SU550 took on Sherwood Park SP550 on Saturday. The Fillies fell 4-3 in a very close game. The game was tied 2-2 until Sherwood Park scored with 41 seconds left in the game. Pulling their goalie in the hopes of a tie resulted in Sherwood Park pocketing their fourth into an empty net to end the day 4-2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Looking Up

A male house finch hanging out in a raspberry patch. – Stephen Dafoe photo

A blue jay sits on a fence post along a hedge – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Feb. 16, the moon was at 49.18% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Feb. 17, the moon was bright in the afternoon sky at 59% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Feb. 18, the moon was at 69% illumination and heading towards the full moon phase on Feb. 24. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Feb. 21, the moon was at 92% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo