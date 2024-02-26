Morinville Jets sweep quarter-finals series

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A 6-1 win over the Beverly Warriors on home ice Sunday night gave the Morinville Jets their third consecutive win in a best-of-five quarter-finals series, advancing them to the next round.

The Jets’ Ethan Dechamplain got the ball rolling with a powerplay contribution at 13:14, the period’s only goal, to give the Jets a 1-0 lead heading into the middle frame.

Graeme Hampton repeated that formula seven minutes into the period to give the Jets their second goal of the game, also on a powerplay opportunity. Although the Warriors answered back, Dechamplain pocketed another pair at 8:21 and 2:20 to earn his hat trick and give the Jets a 4-1 lead with 20 minutes left in the game. Dechamplain’s first in that set was also a powerplay goal.

Four minutes into the final period, Josh Konanz picked up an even-strength goal, and Owen Jesperson grabbed a powerplay goal to take the game 6-1.

The Jets will now move on to the best-of-five semi-final series along with St. Albert, who swept their best-of-five series in three straight.

Opponents and game times are yet to be determined as the quarter-final series is still in play for several teams.

As of Monday morning, Sherwood Park Knights Fort Sak Hawks are tied at one apiece, and the Beaumont Chiefs lead the Wetaskiwin Icemen 2-1.