Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of the shots we took over the past week as well as some sent in by readers.

The Mother Cluckers, so named for their rubber chicken noise makers, were in attendance at the Tri-Liesure Center on Friday, Feb. 23, cheering on the Sturgeon Mustangs U18 team SU701 as they took on Stony Plain. Sturgeon was victorious in an 8-2 win. – Submitted Photo

The Morinville Curling Club held the Linda Getzlaf-RE/MAX Real Estate Ladies Bonspiel on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. Sixteen teams competed over the two days, with Team Santos successful as the A winners, Team Pirtle as B winners, Team Scott (shown above) as the C winners, and Team Ewasiw as the D winners. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Town of Legal held their annual Family Day activities on Feb. 19 with lots for families to do. – Submitted photos