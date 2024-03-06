Gourmet Stuffed Cheese Bread Balls: Bursting with Flavour

Looking for a fun twist on traditional bread? These stuffed cheese bread ball is exactly what you need! With a homemade pizza dough base, a surprise center of gooey Gouda cheese, and a sprinkle of savoury seasonings, these bite-sized delights are perfect for snacking, sharing, or enjoying as a side dish. Let’s dive into how to whip up these irresistible treats in your own kitchen.

Ingredients:

For the Pizza Dough:

2 ¼ teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water (about 110°F)

1 teaspoon sugar

2 ½ – 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the Filling:

1 1/2 cups Gouda cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon garlic powder

For the Topping:

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Pizza Dough:

In a small bowl, combine warm water, sugar, and yeast. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes until foamy. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 ½ cups of flour and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the yeast mixture and olive oil. Stir until a dough forms, adding more flour if needed to make a soft dough. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead for about 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.

2. Preheat and Prepare:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Punch down the risen dough and divide it into small balls about the size of a golf ball.

3. Fill and Flatten:

Take the dough ball and flatten it into a disc on your work surface. Place shredded gouda in the center of the dough disc and sprinkle garlic powder on top. Carefully fold the edges of the dough up and around the cheese, pinching to seal and forming it into a ball again. Flatten the ball slightly and roll it out into a disc, ensuring the cheese remains trapped in the center.

4. Assemble and Top:

Sprinkle a generous amount of shredded mozzarella cheese over the top. Sprinkle dried oregano and basil evenly over the mozzarella cheese.

5. Bake and Serve:

Place the stuffed cheese bread balls on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving.

Tips:

Get creative with your fillings! Try different cheeses or add cooked bacon, sautéed onions, or diced jalapeños for an extra kick.

Serve these stuffed cheese bread balls alongside marinara sauce or garlic butter for dipping.

Make a batch ahead of time and freeze them for a quick and convenient snack.

These stuffed cheese bread balls are guaranteed to be a hit at your next gathering or family dinner. With their irresistible combination of melty cheese, flavorful seasonings, and pillowy soft dough, they’re sure to disappear fast! Enjoy every cheesy bite.