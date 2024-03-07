Alberta Parks Launches New Camping Reservation Platform

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta Parks has rolled out a new camping reservation platform just in time for the much-anticipated summer camping season. The platform, introduced to streamline the booking process, has already seen significant activity since its recent launch.

Within the first 10 days of operation, the platform processed more than 11,500 camping reservations, with nearly 36,000 nights booked.

Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen expressed confidence in the new system, stating, “We know how excited campers are to visit our provincial parks. Whether it be a mountain escape, a quiet lakeside campground near a boat launch, a backcountry campsite, or a relaxing getaway in one of our comfort camping spots—Shop.albertaparks.ca lets Albertans find exactly what they are looking for.”

The platform offers a range of reservation options. Campers can book individual and backcountry camping spots on a rolling 90-day window, while group and comfort camping reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance. Additionally, a feature called ‘Camping this Weekend’ supports those seeking last-minute camping opportunities.

Alberta Parks has more than 9,000 reservable individual sites, 205 backcountry permits, 71 comfort units, and 157 group camping sites.

Alberta Parks has maintained its camping reservation fee at $12 since 2009, which the government says helps cover reservation services and staff resources.

Reservations can be made by calling the call centre at 1-877-537-2757 or visiting https://albertaparks.ca/reservations/